Baker & Hostetler expanded its energy team in Houston by adding Frost Brown Todd M&A partner Cleve Glenn, who earlier in his career was an energy services company general counsel and chief financial officer.Glenn joined Baker $ Hostetler as a partner on Monday in the business practice group and as a member of the M&A team and the energy team.

October 11, 2023, 12:45 PM

