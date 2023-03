News From Law.com

BakerHostetler announced the addition of three new partners to its business practice group. Two of the lawyers, Tony Roehl and Lori Bibb, will be based in Atlanta, while Joe Holahan takes up his role for the firm in D.C. All three partners are joining from Atlanta-based Morris, Manning & Martin along with four associates, a counsel, a paralegal and a legal assistant.

Health Care

March 16, 2023, 6:01 PM

nature of claim: /