Sally S. Kim of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Accelerant Specialty Insurance Co. in a pending lawsuit. The action, filed June 13 in Oregon District Court by Veliss Law on behalf of Baker & Baker Towing & 76, claims that trucking company Amason Inc. breached an oral contract to reimburse the plaintiff for cleaning up the aftermath of an Amason freightliner crash, which caused debris and hazardous substances to be released into the environment. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You, is 3:23-cv-00859, Baker & Baker Towing & 76, Inc. v. Amason, Inc. et al.

July 28, 2023, 7:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Baker & Baker Towing & 76, Inc

Plaintiffs

Veliss Law, Apc.

defendants

Ace Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Accelerant National Insurance Company

Accelerant Specialty Insurance Company

Amason, Inc.

Does 1-50 inclusive

Mission Underwriting Managers, LLC

defendant counsels

Larry R. Davidson

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract