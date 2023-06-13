New Suit - Contract

ACE Property and Casualty Insurance, trucking company Amason Inc. and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Tuesday in Oregon District Court under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act. The suit was brought by Veliss Law on behalf of Baker & Baker Towing & 76, which claims Amason breached an oral contract to reimburse the plaintiff for cleaning up the aftermath of an Amason freightliner crash, which caused debris and hazardous substances to be released into the environment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00859, Baker & Baker Towing & 76, Inc. v. Amason, Inc. et al.

Insurance

June 13, 2023, 6:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Baker & Baker Towing & 76, Inc

Veliss Law, Apc.

defendants

Ace Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Accelerant National Insurance Company

Amason, Inc.

Does 1-50 inclusive

Mission Underwriting Managers, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract