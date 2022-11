New Suit - Product Liability

Nissan USA was sued Friday in Texas Eastern District Court over an allegedly defective 2009 Nissan Altima. The lawsuit was filed by the Tracy Firm on behalf of Jane Bajuk, Terence Bajuk and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00979, Bajuk et al v. Nissan Motor Co. et al.

Automotive

November 18, 2022, 4:32 PM