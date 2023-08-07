Lawyers at Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against FFE Transportation Services to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Panza Maurer & Maynard on behalf of Baitmasters of South Florida, accuses the defendant of failing to properly store frozen bait in a warehouse, causing more than $200,000 in product to become thawed and unfit for sale. The case is 1:23-cv-22943, Baitmasters of South Florida Inc. v. FFE Transportation Services Inc.
Transportation & Logistics
August 07, 2023, 7:51 PM