Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against FFE Transportation Services to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Panza Maurer & Maynard on behalf of Baitmasters of South Florida, accuses the defendant of failing to properly store frozen bait in a warehouse, causing more than $200,000 in product to become thawed and unfit for sale. The case is 1:23-cv-22943, Baitmasters of South Florida Inc. v. FFE Transportation Services Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 07, 2023, 7:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Baitmasters of South Florida, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Panza Maurer & Maynard

Panza Maurer & Maynard, P.A.

defendants

Ffe Transportations Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract