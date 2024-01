News From Law.com

The Durst Organization and its chairman and president have filed suit against political group No Labels, alleging the organization solicited donations with promises to back "bipartisan activism" and instead is preparing to fund a third-party presidential candidate. Plaintiffs Douglas Durst and Jonathan Durst, represented by Randy Masto of King & Spalding, are suing to recoup their $145,000 in donations.

January 23, 2024, 4:30 PM

