New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Speedway was hit with a consumer class action Monday in Tennessee Middle District Court regarding a motor fuel dispensing system dispute. The suit was brought by Gordon Ball; Bienert Katzman Littrell Williams LLP; North River Law; and Delius & McKenzie. The complaint asserts that the defendant's singular fuel pump system allows residual lower-grade fuel to cross-contaminate with premium fuel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00589, Baird v. Speedway LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 12, 2023, 7:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Mark Baird

Plaintiffs

North River Law PLLC

Gordon Ball

Delius & Mckenzie, Pllc.

Bienert Katzman Littrell Williams

defendants

Speedway, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract