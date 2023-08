New Suit - Personal Injury

Carnival Cruise was hit with a slip-and-fall lawsuit on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Lipcon Margulies Alsina & Winkleman on behalf of Nana Baird. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22866, Baird v. Carnival Corp.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 01, 2023, 7:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Nana Baird

Lipcon Margulies Alsina & Winkleman

The Probst Law Firm

defendants

Carnival Corporation

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel