Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Thursday removed a lawsuit against PulteGroup, a home construction company, and other defendants to California Central District Court. The complaint, over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act, was filed by the Arthur Kim Law Firm on behalf of Bradley T. Baird and Mark A. Baird. The case is 5:23-cv-00415, Baird et al v. PulteGroup, Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

March 10, 2023, 7:15 AM