New Suit

Bainbridge Holdings filed a conversion lawsuit against Western Industries and Rollins, the pest control company, in Virginia Eastern District Court on Friday. The suit, brought by McKenry Dancigers Dawson, accuses the defendants of removing trestle sections from a bridge leased by Bainbridge to Western. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00418, Bainbridge Holdings LLC v. Western Industries-North LLC et al.

Business Services

October 07, 2022, 5:17 PM