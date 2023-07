Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Watters Wolf Bub & Hansmann on Friday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Volkswagen, the German automaker, to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Amar Law Group on behalf of Raelene Bain and Robert Bain. The case is 6:23-cv-03198, Bain et al v. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.

Automotive

June 30, 2023, 8:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Raelene Bain

Robert Bain

Plaintiffs

Amar Law Group, LLC

defendants

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Watters Wolf Bub & Hansmann LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract