New Suit - Securities

Bailey Venture Partners XVI LLC filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Patrick Myall on Friday in California Northern District Court over the terms of the defendant's sale of JUUL stock to the plaintiff. The suit, brought by Cooley, alleges that the defendant refuses to remit a $7.4 million distribution issued to him by JUUL three months after selling his stock to the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05874, Bailey Venture Partners XVI LLC v. Myall.