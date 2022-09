Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Friday removed a lawsuit against American National Red Cross, Element Fleet Corporation and Mohammed R. Rahman to New York Western District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by William Mattar P.C. on behalf of Jared M. Bailey. The case is 1:22-cv-00744, Bailey v. Rahman et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 30, 2022, 11:27 AM