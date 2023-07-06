Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz filed a data breach class action Wednesday in Minnesota District Court against software company Progress Software Corporation and Pension Benefit Information LLC, doing business as PBI Research Services. The suit, which accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a June 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of thousands of individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-02028, Bailey v. Progress Software Corporation et al.
Technology
July 06, 2023, 5:32 AM