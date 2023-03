Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGuireWoods on Friday removed a consumer class action against Mercury Financial LLC to Maryland District Court. The court action, filed by Gordon, Wolf & Carney, contends that the defendant sought to collect consumer debt in Maryland despite failing to get the necessary license in violation of the Maryland Consumer Debt Collection Act. The case is 8:23-cv-00827, Bailey v. Mercury Financial, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

March 24, 2023, 7:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Angelita Bailey

Plaintiffs

Gordon, Wolf & Carney, Chtd

defendants

Mercury Financial, LLC

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws