Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Steptoe & Johnson PLLC on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Latham Pool Products Inc. to West Virginia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Klie Law Offices on behalf of Bryan J. Bailey, who contends he was wrongfully terminated as a result of disability-based discrimination. The case is 2:22-cv-00015, Bailey v. Latham Pool Products, Inc. et al.

West Virginia

August 25, 2022, 7:25 PM