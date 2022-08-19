New Suit - Employment

Flaster Greenberg filed an employment lawsuit against the Kimmel Center and International Alliance of the Theatrical Stage Employees, Artists and Allied Crafts, Local B29 on Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed on behalf of Clifford Bailey, an usher who accuses the defendants of failing to follow grievance procedures during the appeal of his termination for fighting with other employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03326, Bailey v. Kimmel Center et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 19, 2022, 4:14 PM