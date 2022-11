New Suit - Employment

Illinois Tool Works, a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment, was sued Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged race- and national origin-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed by attorney Michael T. Smith on behalf of Michelle A. Bailey. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06417, Bailey v. Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 16, 2022, 5:05 PM