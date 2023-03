Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Walker on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Granite Properties Inc. to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Branum PLLC on behalf of a former employee, who alleges the plaintiff was wrongfully terminated after requesting disability accommodations. The case is 4:23-cv-00282, Bailey v. Granite Properties, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

March 31, 2023, 5:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Bailey

defendants

Granite Properties, Inc.

Granite Properties, LLC

Jamila Brinson

Jamila Granite Properties, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Walker

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA