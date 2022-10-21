New Suit - Consumer

Future Motion Inc., the maker of electric skateboard 'Onewheel,' was hit with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The complaint, filed on behalf of Jason Bailey, accuses Future Motion of allegedly selling and marketing a defective electronic skateboard with a key 'pushback' feature. According to the suit, when using the feature, the skateboard ends up shutting off and abruptly nosediving, causing the rider to be catapulted off the device. The suit is backed by Morgan & Morgan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00855, Bailey v. Future Motion, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 21, 2022, 5:09 AM