Who Got The Work

Christine Emello of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders has entered an appearance for Deutsche Bank, a German investment bank and financial services company, and Ocwen Loan Servicing in a pending lawsuit. The complaint was filed April 17 in Georgia Northern District Court by a pro se plaintiff who contends that the defendants filed and recorded fraudulent deeds in an effort to illegally evict all tenants and owners of the 1187 Peyton Drive property. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones, is 1:23-cv-01718, Bailey v. Eugene Lusega/Ddbus LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 02, 2023, 6:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Marshall T. Bailey

defendants

Deutsche Bank National Trust

Eugene Lusega/Ddbus LLC

Ocwen Loan Servicing

Taylor, Bean, and Whitaker Mortgage Company

defendant counsels

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims