Deutsche Bank, a German investment bank and financial services company, and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Monday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that the defendants filed and recorded fraudulent deeds in an effort to illegally evict all tenants and owners of the property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01718, Bailey v. Eugene Lusega/Ddbus LLC et al.
Banking & Financial Services
April 19, 2023, 6:07 AM