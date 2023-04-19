New Suit

Deutsche Bank, a German investment bank and financial services company, and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Monday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that the defendants filed and recorded fraudulent deeds in an effort to illegally evict all tenants and owners of the property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01718, Bailey v. Eugene Lusega/Ddbus LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 19, 2023, 6:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Marshall T. Bailey

defendants

Deutsche Bank National Trust

Eugene Lusega/Ddbus LLC

Ocwen Loan Servicing

Taylor, Bean, and Whitaker Mortgage Company

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims