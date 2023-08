New Suit - Personal Injury

Morgan & Morgan filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Maryland District Court on behalf of Glen E. Bailey Jr. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, names Kristin B. Aleshire, Robert E. Bruchey II and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02068, Bailey v. Cramer et al.

Maryland

August 01, 2023, 5:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Glen E Bailey, Jr

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Kristin B Aleshire

Paul Kifer

Robert E Bruchey, II

Timothy Cramer

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision