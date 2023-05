Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw and the Schumaker Center for Employment Law on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Costco Wholesale to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by AD Litigation & Estate Planning on behalf of a former service clerk who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after requesting a disability accommodation. The case is 4:23-cv-00292, Bailey v. Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 01, 2023, 7:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Rodney Bailey

Plaintiffs

Ad Litigation & Estate Planning, LLC

defendants

Costco Wholesale Corporation

defendant counsels

Schumaker Center For Employment Law

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination