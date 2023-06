New Suit - Employment

Comcast was sued Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was filed by Coke Employment Law on behalf of an employee who contends that he was threatened with termination after seeking disability accommodations for a work-related injury. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-14177, Bailey v. Comcast Cable Communications Management, LLC.

Telecommunications

June 20, 2023, 4:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Phillip Bailey

Plaintiffs

Coke Employment Law

defendants

Comcast Cable Communications Management, LLC

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA