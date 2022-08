Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Figari + Davenport on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against UnitedHealthcare Insurance to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Nichols Brar Weitzner & Thomas on behalf of Dr. Jason Bailey, who contends that he was only partially reimbursed for performing reconstructive plastic surgery. The case is 4:22-cv-02733, Bailey, M.D., P.A. et al v. UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company.