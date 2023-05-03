University of Maryland Emergency Medicine Associates, Walter Belleza and the U.S. government were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit on Wednesday in Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by Shulman Rogers Gandal Pordy & Ecker on behalf of the estate of Andrew Davis, who allegedly died when the defendants accidentally placed a feeding tube into his lungs instead of his stomach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01175, Bailey et al. v. United States of America et al.
Health Care
May 03, 2023, 7:18 PM