New Suit - Wrongful Death

University of Maryland Emergency Medicine Associates, Walter Belleza and the U.S. government were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit on Wednesday in Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by Shulman Rogers Gandal Pordy & Ecker on behalf of the estate of Andrew Davis, who allegedly died when the defendants accidentally placed a feeding tube into his lungs instead of his stomach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01175, Bailey et al. v. United States of America et al.

Health Care

May 03, 2023, 7:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Alicia Davis

Andrea Lynn Davis Fuery

Deris Davis Bailey

Keith Davis

Plaintiffs

Shulman Rogers Gandal Pordy & Ecker

defendants

United States Of America

University Of Maryland Emgergency Medicine Associates, P.A.

Walter G. Belleza

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims