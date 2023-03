Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg on Monday removed a privacy class action against Tyson Foods to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Wallace Miller LLC and Siri & Glimstad on behalf of employees who contend that they were required to submit their family medical history to Tyson as a condition of employment in violation of the Illinois Genetic Information Privacy Act. The case is 1:23-cv-01537, Bailey et al v. Tyson Foods, Inc.