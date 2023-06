Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at the Dill Firm on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Hallmark Insurance Co., NK Trucking and Luis Perez-Gonzalez to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Manning Law Firm on behalf of Elouise Bailey and Johnny Bailey. The case is 3:23-cv-00782, Bailey et al v. PS Bagri, Inc Dba Nk Trucking et al.

Health Care

June 12, 2023, 4:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Eloise Bailey

Johnny Bailey

defendants

Hallmark Insurance Company

Luis Perez-Gonzalez

PS Bagri, Inc Dba Nk Trucking

defendant counsels

Dill Law Firm

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims