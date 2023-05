Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Burr & Forman on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Kevin Reynaud and Westrock Container LLC to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Coker Law and Radloff & Radloff on behalf of the Estate of James Bailes. The case is 3:23-cv-00601, Bailes v. Westrock Container, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 19, 2023, 5:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Sonia Bailes

defendants

Kevin Reynaud

Westrock Container, LLC

defendant counsels

Burr & Forman

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims