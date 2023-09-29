Bail Bondsman Charged Alongside Trump in Ga. Becomes First D...

News From Law.com

A bail bondsman charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others in the Georgia election interference case pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges on Friday, becoming the first defendant to accept a plea deal with prosecutors. As part of the deal, Scott Hall will receive five years of probation and agreed to testify in further proceedings. Hall appeared in court Friday to plead guilty to five counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties, all misdemeanors.

District of Columbia

September 29, 2023, 5:23 PM

nature of claim: /