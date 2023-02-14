New Suit - Trademark

Greenspoon Marder filed a franchise and trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of acai and smoothie café franchisor Bahia Bowls Franchising and Nutrifare Brands LLC. The suit pursues claims against JDS LLC, David Duane Jablonski and Jennifer Jablonski for using the 'Bahia Bowls' marks after their franchise agreement was terminated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00094, Bahia Bowls Franchising LLC et al v. JDS LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 14, 2023, 5:05 AM