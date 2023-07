New Suit - Real Property

Tillotson Johnson & Patton and Blank Rome filed a lawsuit on Friday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of Bahamas Laguna Azure LLC. The suit pursues claims that the City of Royse City, Texas, has filed frivolous lawsuits in retaliation against the plaintiff in a property development dispute. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01517, Bahamas Laguna Azure, LLC v. City of Royse City, Texas.

Government

July 07, 2023, 4:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Bahamas Laguna Azure, LLC

Plaintiffs

Tillotson Johnson & Patton

Blank Rome

defendants

City of Royse City, Texas

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation