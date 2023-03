Who Got The Work

Andrea H. Thompson and Matthew A. Tellam of Stoel Rives have stepped in as defense counsel to Southern Oregon University in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The case was filed Jan. 17 in Oregon District Court by the Law Offices of Daniel Snyder on behalf of Donald Bagwell. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael J. McShane, is 1:23-cv-00071, Bagwell v. Options for Southern Oregon, Inc. et al.

Education

March 03, 2023, 7:23 AM