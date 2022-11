New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Sherwin-Williams, a paint manufacturer and distributor, removed a consumer class action Thursday to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Kaliel Gold PLLC, accuses Sherwin-Williams of engaging in a 'bait-and-switch' scheme in which it adds a 4% supply chain surcharge to every transaction at the cash register. Sherwin-Williams is represented Jones Day. The case is 8:22-cv-02061, Bagley v. The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 10, 2022, 5:32 PM