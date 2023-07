Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Rutan & Tucker on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Gamboa Services Inc. and Spectrum Building Services of Southern California to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by attorney Michael Freiman on behalf of two former employees. The case is 8:23-cv-01201, Bagby et al v. Gamboa Services, Inc. et al.

Business Services

July 05, 2023, 6:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Megan Estes

Tyra Bagby

defendants

Gamboa Services, Inc.

Spectrum Building Services of Southern California

defendant counsels

Rutan & Tucker

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination