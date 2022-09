Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Presidio Networked Solutions to Washington Western District Court. The complaint was filed by MacDonald Hoague & Bayless on behalf of a plaintiff who accuses Presidio of promoting a 'gender hostile' work culture. The case is 2:22-cv-01325, Baga v. Presidio Networked Solutions, LLC.

Washington

September 19, 2022, 8:44 PM