Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Walton & Walton on Friday removed a lawsuit against the Bank of Utah and various other financial institutions and insurance companies to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Murrin Law Firm on behalf of individuals who invested in life settlements through Reliant Life Shares and its affiliates. The suit claims that the defendants misrepresented the risks of life settlement investments, which involve purchasing shares in existing life insurance policies. The case is 2:23-cv-00474, Baeza et al v. Reliant Life Shares, LLC et al.

Insurance

January 21, 2023, 11:27 AM