New Suit - Consumer

Equifax, TransUnion and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Mississippi Southern District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The court action was brought by Sheehan & Ramsey on behalf of Judith Baez. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00344, Baez v. Williams and Fudge, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 21, 2022, 8:10 PM