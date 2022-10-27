Who Got The Work

Shahram Nassi and Scott Sharp of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have entered appearances for Nissan North America Inc. in a pending breach-of-warranty lawsuit. The complaint, for claims under the California Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, was filed Sept. 9 in California Eastern District Court by Quill & Arrow on behalf of the purchaser of a 2018 Nissan Rogue vehicle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston, is 1:22-cv-01158, Baez v. Nissan North America, Inc.

Automotive

October 27, 2022, 7:13 AM