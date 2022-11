New Suit

Triple-S Management Corporation, an insurance company, and other defendants were hit with a medical malpractice lawsuit Saturday in Puerto Rico District Court. The court action was filed by the MAR Law group on behalf of Hipolito Baerga-Colon. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01546, Baerga-Colon v. Menonita Guayama Hospital, Inc. et al.

Insurance

November 21, 2022, 7:23 AM