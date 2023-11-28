Who Got The Work

Latham & Watkins partner Melanie M. Blunschi has entered an appearance for Shift4 Payments, a software and payment processing platform, and its top directors in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Oct. 13 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Pomerantz LLP and the Schall Law Firm, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that Shift4 had inadequate procedures and internal control over financial reporting and that the defendants failed to properly account for customer acquisition costs, thereby artificially inflating its net cash provided by operating activities. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Leeson Jr., is 5:23-cv-03969, Baer v. Shift4 Payments, Inc. et al.

Fintech

November 28, 2023, 10:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Robert Baer

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

Bradley Herring

Jared Isaacman

Nancy Disman

Shift4 Payments, Inc.

defendant counsels

Latham & Watkins

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws