Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Tesla to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Wilshire Law Firm. The case is 3:23-cv-02274, Baer et al. v. Tesla Motors Inc.

Automotive

May 10, 2023, 7:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Chandrasekar Kuppuchamy

Derek Lewis

Deserie Martin

Elijah Baer

Isaiah Hampton

Jatel Vercher

Joseph Martinez

Joshua Bayangos

Kayla Williams

Mayreni Morales

Nathan Johnson

Ronald Gruel

Rudy Valdez

Shontae Stephens

Sienna Stephens

defendants

Tesla Motors, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches