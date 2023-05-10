Removed To Federal Court
Counsel at Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Tesla to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Wilshire Law Firm. The case is 3:23-cv-02274, Baer et al. v. Tesla Motors Inc.
Automotive
May 10, 2023, 7:39 PM
Plaintiffs
- Chandrasekar Kuppuchamy
- Derek Lewis
- Deserie Martin
- Elijah Baer
- Isaiah Hampton
- Jatel Vercher
- Joseph Martinez
- Joshua Bayangos
- Kayla Williams
- Mayreni Morales
- Nathan Johnson
- Ronald Gruel
- Rudy Valdez
- Shontae Stephens
- Sienna Stephens
defendants
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches