Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Tesla to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Wilshire Law Firm. The case is 3:23-cv-02274, Baer et al. v. Tesla Motors Inc.

Automotive

May 10, 2023, 7:39 PM

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches