Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at King & Spalding on Tuesday removed a consumer class action against Delta Air Lines to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Todd M. Friedman, accuses the defendant of failing to inform Medallion Members about certain terms and conditions of their membership. The case is 2:23-cv-01290, Bae v. Delta Air Lines Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

February 21, 2023, 8:08 PM