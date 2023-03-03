New Suit - Contract

BAE Systems filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against L3Harris on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit arises from BAE Systems' agreement to jointly develop naval defense technology with L3Harris with the understanding that if L3Harris secured a contract with the U.S. Navy, then BAE Systems would be awarded a subcontract. According to the complaint, L3Harris won a prime contract, then demanded that BAE Systems accept lower payments; when BAE Systems refused, L3Harris allegedly withdrew the subcontract and performed the work itself. The complaint was filed by Wiley Rein. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01860, BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc. v. L3Harris Cincinnati Electronics Corp.

Aerospace & Defense

March 03, 2023, 8:21 PM