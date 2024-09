Who Got The Work

CarMax and other defendants have tapped attorneys Adam C. Zamost of Schlichter, Shonack & Keeton to fend off a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The complaint was filed Aug. 2 in California Eastern District Court by Marcus & Zelman on behalf of Kimberly Gomez Badillo and Pedro Vadillo. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kirk E. Sherriff, is 1:24-cv-00891, Badillo et al v. Lightning Recovery, Inc. et al.

Automotive

September 16, 2024, 12:36 PM

