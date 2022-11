New Suit - Employment

DSW Shoe Warehouse Inc. was sued Thursday in New York Eastern District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The court case was brought by Abdul Hassan Law Group on behalf of Kasandra Badila, who claims that she was not paid for overtime hours worked. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07174, Badila v. DSW Shoe Warehouse, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 25, 2022, 4:22 AM