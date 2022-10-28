New Suit

Paisan's Pizza, a Chicago-based pizzeria chain, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Husch Blackwell on behalf of Badger Mutual Insurance, seeks a declaration that Badger has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant in connection with an underlying lawsuit stemming from alleged violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05956, Badger Mutual Insurance Co. v. Luigi's Paisan's Pizza Inc. et al.

Insurance

October 28, 2022, 6:00 PM