New Suit

Husch Blackwell filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Badger Mutual Insurance Company. The complaint, targeting H & J Harvest Inc. and other defendants, seeks a declaration that Badger has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying action, which accuses the defendants of failing to provide written notice to employees that they were collecting and storing biometric information in violations of Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04656, Badger Mutual Insurance Company v. Choi et al.

Insurance

August 31, 2022, 2:08 PM